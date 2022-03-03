News

Global Float Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Float Glass

Float Glass market is segmented by Glass Thickness and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Float Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Glass Thickness and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Glass Thickness:

  • Thickness below 1mm
  • Thickness: 1 mm-2 mm
  • Thickness: 2 mm-5 mm
  • Thickness: Above 5mm

Segment by Application:

  • Architectural Industry
  • Automotive Industry
  • Others

By Company:

  • NSG Group
  • Xinyi Glass
  • Kibing-Glass
  • AGC
  • Guardian
  • Saint Gobain
  • Cardinal
  • Vitro (PPG)
  • Sisecam
  • Central Glass
  • China Southern Glass
  • China Glass Holdings
  • Taiwan Glass
  • Luoyang Glass
  • Jinjing Group
  • SYP
  • Fuyao Group
  • Qinhuangdao Yaohua
  • Sanxia New Material
  • Lihu Group
  • Jingniu Group
  • Shahe Glass Group

Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Taiwan (China)
  • Africa

Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Float Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Glass Thickness
1.2.1 Global Float Glass Market Size by Glass Thickness, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thickness below 1mm
1.2.3 Thickness: 1 mm-2 mm
1.2.4 Thickness: 2 mm-5 mm
1.2.5 Thickness: Above 5mm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Float Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architectural Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Float Glass Production
2.1 Global Float Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Float Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Float Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Float Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Float Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Taiwan (China)
2.9 Africa
3 Global Float Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Float Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Float Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Float Glass Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Float Glass Sales by Region (2017-2022)

Global Float Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

