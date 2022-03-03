Global Float Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Float Glass market is segmented by Glass Thickness and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Float Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Glass Thickness and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Glass Thickness:

Thickness below 1mm

Thickness: 1 mm-2 mm

Thickness: 2 mm-5 mm

Thickness: Above 5mm

Segment by Application:

Architectural Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

By Company:

NSG Group

Xinyi Glass

Kibing-Glass

AGC

Guardian

Saint Gobain

Cardinal

Vitro (PPG)

Sisecam

Central Glass

China Southern Glass

China Glass Holdings

Taiwan Glass

Luoyang Glass

Jinjing Group

SYP

Fuyao Group

Qinhuangdao Yaohua

Sanxia New Material

Lihu Group

Jingniu Group

Shahe Glass Group

Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Taiwan (China)

Africa

Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Float Glass Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Glass Thickness

1.2.1 Global Float Glass Market Size by Glass Thickness, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Float Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Float Glass Production

2.1 Global Float Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Float Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Float Glass Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Float Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Float Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Taiwan (China)

2.9 Africa

3 Global Float Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Float Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Float Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Float Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Float Glass Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Float Glass Sales by Region (2017-2022)

