Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
1,4-Dichlorobenzene
1,4-Dichlorobenzene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type:
- CP (99.0%-99.9%)
- GR (More Than 99.9%)
Segment by Application:
- Disinfectant
- Deodorant
- Pesticide
- Others
By Company:
- PPG
- Yangnong Jiangsu
- Nanhua Sinopec
- Pengyu Jiangsu
- Haichen
- Bayer
- Dacheng Shandong
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Monsanto
- Kureha
- Fenghuangdao Yangzhou
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 CP (99.0%-99.9%)
1.2.3 GR (More Than 99.9%)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Disinfectant
1.3.3 Deodorant
1.3.4 Pesticide
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production
2.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1,4-Dichlorobenzene by Region (2023-2028)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional 3D Metrology Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Bromine & Derivatives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Sucrose Esters Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Vehicle Pillar Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version