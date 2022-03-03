NewsTechnology

Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1,4-Dichlorobenzene

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore15 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

1,4-Dichlorobenzene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type:

  • CP (99.0%-99.9%)
  • GR (More Than 99.9%)

Segment by Application:

  • Disinfectant
  • Deodorant
  • Pesticide
  • Others

By Company:

  • PPG
  • Yangnong Jiangsu
  • Nanhua Sinopec
  • Pengyu Jiangsu
  • Haichen
  • Bayer
  • Dacheng Shandong
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Monsanto
  • Kureha
  • Fenghuangdao Yangzhou

Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 CP (99.0%-99.9%)
1.2.3 GR (More Than 99.9%)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Disinfectant
1.3.3 Deodorant
1.3.4 Pesticide
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production
2.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 1,4-Dichlorobenzene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 1,4-Dichlorobenzene by Region (2023-2028)

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional 3D Metrology Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Bromine & Derivatives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Sucrose Esters Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Vehicle Pillar Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore15 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Pavement Inspection Systems Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | Data Collection Limited (DCL) (ROMDAS), KURABO, ARRB Systems

December 15, 2021

Global Surgical Needle Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

January 31, 2022

Global Programmable Logic Controllers Plc Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2027 | Rockwell(A-B), Mitsubishi, Schneider (Modicon)

December 15, 2021

Crane Wire Rope Market and Business Status, Industry Trends (Pfeifer (Germany), WireCo World (USA), Bridon (UK), CERTEX (UK), More)

December 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button