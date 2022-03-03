Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DIPA 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) include Dow Chemical Company, Chemoxy International, Weifang Limin Chemical, Weifang Bincheng Chemical, Neuchem, Lubrizol, SC Johnson, Mamta Polycoats and Triveni Chemicals. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DIPA 99.0%

DIPA 99.5%

Other

Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemical

Spices Industry

Others

Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical Company

Chemoxy International

Weifang Limin Chemical

Weifang Bincheng Chemical

Neuchem

Lubrizol

SC Johnson

Mamta Polycoats

Triveni Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diisopropyl Adipate (DIPA) Companies

