Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Fulvic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant include Humic Growth Solutions, Humintech, Grow More, Inc., Omnia Specialities, Nutri-Tech Solutions, The Catalyst Product Group (TCPG), Saint Humic Acid and BioAg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Fulvic Acid

Fulvic Acid Powder

Global Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agronomic Crops (Such As Soybean, Wheat, Maize, and Rice)

Vegetable Crops (Such As Common Bean, Broad Bean (Vicia Faba), Tomato, Cucumber, and Pepper)

Tree Species (Including Wild Olive (Olea Europaea), Greek Fir (Abies Cephalonica), and Beech (Fagus Sylvatica))

Fruit Crops (Such As Citrus and Grape)

Miscellaneous Other Plants (Including Arabidopsis and the Woody Ornamental Lantanta Camara)

Global Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fulvic Acids as Biostimulant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Humic Growth Solutions

Humintech

Grow More, Inc.

Omnia Specialities

Nutri-Tech Solutions

The Catalyst Product Group (TCPG)

Saint Humic Acid

BioAg

