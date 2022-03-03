Medical 3D Printing Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical 3D Printing Materials
The global Medical 3D Printing Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bio-ink Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical 3D Printing Materials include 3D Systems, CELLINK, Formlab, EnvisionTEC, EOS, Stratasys, 3DXTECH, HangZhou Regenovo Biotechnology and Digilab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical 3D Printing Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bio-ink
- Ceramics
- Metal (Titanium, Cobalt Chrome, Stainless Steel)
- Silicone
- Polymers
- Composites
- Other
Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Detal
- Orthodontic
- Hearing Aid
- Biofabrication
- Medical Devices
Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical 3D Printing Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical 3D Printing Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical 3D Printing Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Medical 3D Printing Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3D Systems
- CELLINK
- Formlab
- EnvisionTEC
- EOS
- Stratasys
- 3DXTECH
- HangZhou Regenovo Biotechnology
- Digilab
- Advanced Solutions
- nScrypt
- MedPrin
- Rokit Healthcare
- SunP Biotech
- Markforged
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical 3D Printing Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical 3D Printing Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical 3D Printing Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical 3D Printing Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical 3D Printing Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical 3D Printing Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical 3D Printing Materials Companies
