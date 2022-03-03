EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) in global, including the following market information:

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) companies in 2021 (%)

The global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene(mol%)29 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) include Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei and Chang Chun Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene(mol%)29

29Ethylene(mol%)35

35Ethylene(mol%)38

38Ethylene(mol%)44

Ethylene(mol%)44

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes for Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Other

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Product Type

