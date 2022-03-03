Rubber Vulcanization Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rubber Vulcanization
Vulcanization is a cross linking process in which individual molecules of rubber (polymer) are converted into a three dimensional network of interconnected (polymer) chains through chemical cross links(of sulfur). The vulcanization process was discovered in 1839 and the individuals responsible for this discovery were Charles Goodyear in USA and Thomas Hancock in England. Both discovered the use of Sulfur and White Lead as a vulcanization system for Natural Rubber. This discovery was a major technological breakthrough for the advancement of the world economy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Vulcanization in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rubber Vulcanization Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rubber Vulcanization Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Rubber Vulcanization companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rubber Vulcanization market was valued at 7875 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9476.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Accelerator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rubber Vulcanization include Lanxess, Eastman, Agrofert, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Arkema, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine, Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical and Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rubber Vulcanization manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rubber Vulcanization Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rubber Vulcanization Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Accelerator
- Vulcanizing Agent
- Activator
- Other
Global Rubber Vulcanization Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rubber Vulcanization Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Medical
- Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Other
Global Rubber Vulcanization Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rubber Vulcanization Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rubber Vulcanization revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rubber Vulcanization revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rubber Vulcanization sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Rubber Vulcanization sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lanxess
- Eastman
- Agrofert
- KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
- Arkema
- Kemai Chemical
- Sunsine
- Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical
- Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology
- Puyang Willing Chemicals
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Sanshin
- King Industries
- Stairchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rubber Vulcanization Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rubber Vulcanization Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rubber Vulcanization Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rubber Vulcanization Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rubber Vulcanization Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rubber Vulcanization Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rubber Vulcanization Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rubber Vulcanization Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rubber Vulcanization Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rubber Vulcanization Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rubber Vulcanization Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rubber Vulcanization Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rubber Vulcanization Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Vulcanization Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rubber Vulcanization Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Vulcanization Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
