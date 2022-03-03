Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High-temperature Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) include DRS Technologies, FLIR Systems, Excelitas Technologies, ULIS, Vigo Systems and Raptor Photonics Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High-temperature Synthesis

Solution Reaction

Global Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DRS Technologies

FLIR Systems

Excelitas Technologies

ULIS

Vigo Systems

Raptor Photonics Ltd

