Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydroxyethyl Cellulose
The global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose market was valued at 595.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 732.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydroxyethyl Cellulose include Ashland, Dow Chemical, Shin-Etsu Chemical, AkzoNobel, Henkel, DAICEL, Chemcolloids, Zhejiang Haishen and Yillong and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydroxyethyl Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade
- Cosmetic Grade
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building Material
- Oilfield
- Personal care and cosmetic
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Paper
- Adhesives
- Textiles
- Others
Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Hydroxyethyl Cellulose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ashland
- Dow Chemical
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- AkzoNobel
- Henkel
- DAICEL
- Chemcolloids
- Zhejiang Haishen
- Yillong
- Wuxi Sanyou
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/