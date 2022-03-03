Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers
Polycarboxylate superplasticizer is the third generation concrete superplasticizer, which owns unique characteristics such as excellent water-reducing rate, high strength and compactness, good lowability, low viscosity, convenient operation, good self-leveling and environmental friendly etc. It is widely applied in the early strength, high strength concrete, flowing concrete, self-compacting concrete, pumping concrete, high-grade concrete and high performance concrete.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers market was valued at 6284.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9390.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
TPEG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers include Sika, BASF, Grace, Arkema, Fosroc, Sobute New Material, Mapei, Kao Chemicals and Takemoto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- TPEG
- MPEG
- HPEG
- APEG
- Others
Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Concrete
- Pre-cast Concrete Units
- Others
Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sika
- BASF
- Grace
- Arkema
- Fosroc
- Sobute New Material
- Mapei
- Kao Chemicals
- Takemoto
- KZJ New Materials
- Shijiazhuang Yucai
- Liaoning Kelong
- Shangdong Huawei
- Huangteng Chemical
- Euclid Chemical
- Tianjing Feilong
- Wushan Building Materials
- Jilong
- Shanxi Kaidi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polycarboxylate Superplasticizers Players in Global Market
