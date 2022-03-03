Aluminum for Construction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aluminum for Construction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Extrusion for Construction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum for Construction include Alcoa, Constellium, Gulf Extrusions, Hindalco Industries, Novelis, Sapa, RUSAL, Altaiseer Aluminum and ALUPCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum for Construction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum for Construction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum for Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Extrusion for Construction

Aluminum FRP for Construction

Aluminum Casting for Construction

Aluminum Powder, Flakes, and Paste for Construction

Global Aluminum for Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum for Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Construction

Industrial Construction

Commercial Construction

Global Aluminum for Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum for Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum for Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum for Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum for Construction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminum for Construction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcoa

Constellium

Gulf Extrusions

Hindalco Industries

Novelis

Sapa

RUSAL

Altaiseer Aluminum

ALUPCO

Bahrain Atomizer International

Balexco

Hulamin Extrusions

TALCO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum for Construction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum for Construction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum for Construction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum for Construction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum for Construction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum for Construction Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum for Construction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum for Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum for Construction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum for Construction Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum for Construction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum for Construction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum for Construction Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum for Construction Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum for Construction Companies

