Aluminum for Construction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum for Construction
The global Aluminum for Construction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Extrusion for Construction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum for Construction include Alcoa, Constellium, Gulf Extrusions, Hindalco Industries, Novelis, Sapa, RUSAL, Altaiseer Aluminum and ALUPCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum for Construction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum for Construction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum for Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aluminum Extrusion for Construction
- Aluminum FRP for Construction
- Aluminum Casting for Construction
- Aluminum Powder, Flakes, and Paste for Construction
Global Aluminum for Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum for Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Construction
- Industrial Construction
- Commercial Construction
Global Aluminum for Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum for Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminum for Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminum for Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminum for Construction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Aluminum for Construction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alcoa
- Constellium
- Gulf Extrusions
- Hindalco Industries
- Novelis
- Sapa
- RUSAL
- Altaiseer Aluminum
- ALUPCO
- Bahrain Atomizer International
- Balexco
- Hulamin Extrusions
- TALCO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum for Construction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum for Construction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum for Construction Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum for Construction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum for Construction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum for Construction Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum for Construction Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum for Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum for Construction Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum for Construction Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum for Construction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum for Construction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum for Construction Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum for Construction Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum for Construction Companies
