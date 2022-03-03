NewsTechnology

Global Electric Traction System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Electric Traction System

Electric Traction System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Traction System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Alternating Current Supply
  • Direct Current Supply
  • Segment by Application
  • Railways
  • Automotive
  • Oil & Gas
  • Power Engineering/Electrical Engineering
  • Mining
  • By Company
  • ABB
  • Alstom
  • Siemens
  • Voith GmbH
  • Koncar
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Delphi Automotive LLP
  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  • Prodrive Technologies
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • General Electric
  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
  • Bombardier Inc
  • American Traction Systems
  • VEM Group
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH
  • Hyundai Rotem Company
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Ansaldo Signalling and Transportation Systems
  • Skoda Transpiration a.s.
  • Wabtec Corporation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Consumption by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

