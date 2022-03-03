Anti-static Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Anti-static Flooring market was valued at 3655.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4613.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resilient Anti-Static Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-static Flooring include Mohawk Group, Armstrong, Gerflor, LG Hausys, Tarkett, Staticworx, Flowcrete, Julie Industries and Altro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-static Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-static Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Anti-static Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Resilient Anti-Static Flooring

Non-Resilient Anti-Static Flooring

Global Anti-static Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Anti-static Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Rooms

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

Others

Global Anti-static Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Anti-static Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-static Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-static Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-static Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Anti-static Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

RMG Polyvinyl

Formica

Silikal

Huatong

Huaji

Huili

Tkflor

Shenyang Aircraft

Xiangli Floor

Kehua

Changzhou Chenxing

Youlian

Jiachen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-static Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-static Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-static Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-static Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-static Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-static Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-static Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-static Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-static Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-static Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-static Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-static Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-static Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-static Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-static Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-static Flooring Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

