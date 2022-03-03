Conductive Carbon Blacks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Conductive Carbon Blacks market was valued at 143 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 202.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conductive Carbon Blacks include Cabot Corporation, DENKA, AkzoNobel P, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A, Birla Carbon, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd and China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conductive Carbon Blacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CC

CF

SCF

XCF

Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastics

Inks

Paints &Coatings

Others

Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conductive Carbon Blacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conductive Carbon Blacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conductive Carbon Blacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Conductive Carbon Blacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cabot Corporation

DENKA

AkzoNobel P

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A

Birla Carbon

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Imerys SA

Shandong Huibaichuan New

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Conductive Carbon Blacks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Carbon Blacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Carbon Blacks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Carbon Blacks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Carbon Blacks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Carbon Blacks Companies

