Conductive Carbon Blacks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Conductive Carbon Blacks
The global Conductive Carbon Blacks market was valued at 143 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 202.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Conductive Carbon Blacks include Cabot Corporation, DENKA, AkzoNobel P, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A, Birla Carbon, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd and China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Conductive Carbon Blacks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- CC
- CF
- SCF
- XCF
Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Plastics
- Inks
- Paints &Coatings
- Others
Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Conductive Carbon Blacks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Conductive Carbon Blacks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Conductive Carbon Blacks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Conductive Carbon Blacks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cabot Corporation
- DENKA
- AkzoNobel P
- Orion Engineered Carbons S.A
- Birla Carbon
- Phillips Carbon Black Limited
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd
- China Synthetic Rubber Corporation
- Imerys SA
- Shandong Huibaichuan New
- Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials
- Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited
- Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon
- Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical
- Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conductive Carbon Blacks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Conductive Carbon Blacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Carbon Blacks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Carbon Blacks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Carbon Blacks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Carbon Blacks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Carbon Blacks Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/