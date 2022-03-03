NewsTechnology

Global Artificial Rubber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Artificial Rubber

Artificial Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
  • Polybutadiene (BR)
  • Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
  • Ethylene-Propylenediene Rubber (EPDM)
  • Chloroprene Rubber (CR)
  • Others
  • Segment by Application
  • Tires
  • Industrial Goods
  • Footwear
  • Other
  • By Company
  • LANXESS
  • Asahi Kasei
  • DSM Elastomers
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • DuPont
  • Ube Industries
  • Showa Denko K.K
  • Sinopec
  • Sumitomo
  • TOSOH
  • Trinseo
  • SABIC
  • Lion Elastomers
  • China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
  • TSRC Corporation
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Dynasol Elastomer
  • Versalis
  • JSR Corporation
  • Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber
  • KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

