Global Artificial Rubber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Artificial Rubber
Artificial Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
- Polybutadiene (BR)
- Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
- Ethylene-Propylenediene Rubber (EPDM)
- Chloroprene Rubber (CR)
- Others
- Segment by Application
- Tires
- Industrial Goods
- Footwear
- Other
- By Company
- LANXESS
- Asahi Kasei
- DSM Elastomers
- Dow Chemical Company
- DuPont
- Ube Industries
- Showa Denko K.K
- Sinopec
- Sumitomo
- TOSOH
- Trinseo
- SABIC
- Lion Elastomers
- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
- TSRC Corporation
- Exxon Mobil
- Dynasol Elastomer
- Versalis
- JSR Corporation
- Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber
- KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
- Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
