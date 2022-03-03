NewsTechnology

Global Special-effect Pigment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Special-effect Pigment

Special-effect Pigment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special-effect Pigment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Segment by Type

  • Metallic Pigment
  • Pearlescent Pigment
  • Others
  • Segment by Application
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Plastics
  • Printing Inks
  • Cosmetics
  • Others
  • By Company
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant
  • Huntsman
  • Altana
  • Merck
  • Sudarshan Chemical Industries
  • DIC Corporation
  • Sensient Industrial Colors
  • Geotech International B.V.
  • Kolortek Co., Ltd
  • Dupont
  • Toyocolor Co., Ltd
  • Cabot Corporation
  • The Chemours Company
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Consumption by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

