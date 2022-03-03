Nickel Based Superalloys Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Nickel Based Superalloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ni-Cu Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel Based Superalloys include ATI Metals, Precision Castparts Corporation, Haynes, Carpenter, Aperam, Eramet Group, AMG, Hitachi Metals and CMK Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nickel Based Superalloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel Based Superalloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nickel Based Superalloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ni-Cu

Ni-Cr

Ni-Mo

Others

Global Nickel Based Superalloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nickel Based Superalloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Nickel Based Superalloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nickel Based Superalloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel Based Superalloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel Based Superalloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel Based Superalloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nickel Based Superalloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ATI Metals

Precision Castparts Corporation

Haynes

Carpenter

Aperam

Eramet Group

AMG

Hitachi Metals

CMK Group

VDM

Nippon Yakin Kogyo

Doncasters

Acronic

VSMPO-AVISMA

Fushun Special Steel

CISRI Gaona

BaoSteel

ANSTEEL

Zhongke Sannai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nickel Based Superalloys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nickel Based Superalloys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nickel Based Superalloys Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nickel Based Superalloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nickel Based Superalloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nickel Based Superalloys Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nickel Based Superalloys Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nickel Based Superalloys Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nickel Based Superalloys Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nickel Based Superalloys Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nickel Based Superalloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Based Superalloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Based Superalloys Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Based Superalloys Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Based Superalloys Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Based Superalloys Companies

