Metal Wall Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Metal Wall Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Wall Panels include Kingspan, Morin Corp, Bridger Steel, ATAS, AEP Span, Englert, inc., Eastern Corporation, Brandner Design and Nucor Building Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Wall Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Wall Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Wall Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Zinc

Others

Global Metal Wall Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Wall Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roofing

Siding

Exterior Wall

Others

Global Metal Wall Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Wall Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Wall Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Wall Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Wall Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metal Wall Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingspan

Morin Corp

Bridger Steel

ATAS

AEP Span

Englert, inc.

Eastern Corporation

Brandner Design

Nucor Building Systems

John W. McDougall Co., Inc.

McElroy Metal

Greenwood Industries Inc.

Byrne Metals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Wall Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Wall Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Wall Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Wall Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Wall Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Wall Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Wall Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Wall Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Wall Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Wall Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Wall Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Wall Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Wall Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Wall Panels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Wall Panels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Wall Panels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

