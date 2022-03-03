Chlorella Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Chlorella Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Chlorella Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorella Powder include Green Foods Corporation, NOW Foods, Swanson Health Products, Rainforest Foods, TOOTSI IMPEX Inc, FEMICO, Taiwan Chlorella, Vedan and Febico, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chlorella Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chlorella Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorella Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Chlorella Powder

General Chlorella Powder

Global Chlorella Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorella Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Chlorella Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chlorella Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chlorella Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chlorella Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chlorella Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chlorella Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Green Foods Corporation

NOW Foods

Swanson Health Products

Rainforest Foods

TOOTSI IMPEX Inc

FEMICO

Taiwan Chlorella

Vedan

Febico

Wilson

Gong Bih

Yaeyama

Sun Chlorella

King Dnarmsa

Lvanqi

