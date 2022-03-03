Global Flat Panel Displays (FPD) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Flat Panel Displays (FPD) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flat Panel Displays (FPD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Organic Light Emitting Diode Display (OLED)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Plasma Display (PDP)

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical Devices

Others

By Company

Samsung Display

LG Display

Sharp

AUO

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT)

Toshiba

Chimei-Innolux

Sony

Hitachi

Canon

Panasonic

Acer

BOE

Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT)

Au Optronics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

