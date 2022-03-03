Ammonium Carbonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ammonium Carbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Carbonate include TCC, BASF, AMRESCO, Honeywell, Avantor and SandviKMaterials Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ammonium Carbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Leavening Agent

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Extinguishing Agent

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ammonium Carbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ammonium Carbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ammonium Carbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ammonium Carbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCC

BASF

AMRESCO

Honeywell

Avantor

SandviKMaterials Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ammonium Carbonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ammonium Carbonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ammonium Carbonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ammonium Carbonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ammonium Carbonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ammonium Carbonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ammonium Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ammonium Carbonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ammonium Carbonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ammonium Carbonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ammonium Carbonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Carbonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Carbonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Carbonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Carbonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Carbonate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Ammonium Carbonate Market Size

