Global Leather Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Leather
Leather market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Leather market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Artificial Leather
- Genuine Leather
Segment by Application
- Footwear
- Clothing
- Furnishing
- Automotive
- Bags
- Others
By Company
- Garrett Leather
- Winter Company
- Buckskin Leather Company
- Jinjiang Guotal Leather
- ANTIC CUIR
- SKM LLC
- PELER ITALIA Srl
- CHINBAR
- Anhui Anli Material Technology Co., Ltd.
- Amway, Shandong Jinfeng Artificial Leather Co., Ltd.
- Arora Vinyl Pvt. Ltd.,
- Filwel Co. Ltd
- H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- Mayur Uniquoters Limited
- Nan Ya Plastics Industrial Co., Ltd.
- San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co., Ltd.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Leather Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Leather Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Artificial Leather
1.2.3 Genuine Leather
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Leather Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Footwear
1.3.3 Clothing
1.3.4 Furnishing
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Bags
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Leather Production
2.1 Global Leather Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Leather Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Leather Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Leather Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Leather Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Leather Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Leather Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Leather Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Leather Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Leather Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Leather Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Leather by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Leather Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Leather Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Men Leather Shoes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Leather Luggage and Goods Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Microfiber Leather Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global PVC Artificial Leather Market Insights and Forecast to 2028