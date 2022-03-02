News

Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs)

Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type:

  • Alcohol Content Less Than 0.5%
  • Non-alcoholic
  • Segment by Application
  • Online
  • Supermarket
  • Other

By Company:

  • Pepsi
  • Coca-Cola
  • Uni-President
  • Watsons
  • Tenwow
  • Dr Pepper
  • Haitai
  • Dydo
  • OKF
  • Perrier
  • Evian
  • Coffee Roasters
  • Lotte
  • BiotechUSA
  • Elixia
  • Wahaha

By Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alcohol Content Less Than 0.5%
1.2.3 Non-alcoholic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Supermarket
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) Sales by Manufacturers

