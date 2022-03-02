Global Glass Powder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Glass Powder
Glass Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type:
- Medianparticle Size(?m) 710?500
- Medianparticle Size(?m)500?250
- Medianparticle Size(?m)250?150
- Medianparticle Size(?m) 150?75
- Other
Segment by Application:
- Cleaning
- Deburring
- Finishing/Matte finishing
- Surface Preparation
- Removal of Scale
- Others
- By Company
- Corning
- Schott
- Nippon Electric Glass
- Asahi Glass
- Central Glass
- Potters-Ballotini
- 3M
- Morgan Advanced Materials
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Medianparticle Size(?m) 710?500
1.2.3 Medianparticle Size(?m)500?250
1.2.4 Medianparticle Size(?m)250?150
1.2.5 Medianparticle Size(?m) 150?75
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cleaning
1.3.3 Deburring
1.3.4 Finishing/Matte finishing
1.3.5 Surface Preparation
1.3.6 Removal of Scale
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Powder Production
2.1 Global Glass Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Powder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Glass Powder Sales by Region
