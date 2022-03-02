NewsTechnology

2022-2027 Global and Regional Bone Graft Substitute Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Bone Graft Substitute

The global Bone Graft Substitute market was valued at 2280.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bone substitutes can be broadly categorized into bone grafts (autograft, allograft, xenograft), ceramics (hydroxyapatite, TCP, calcium sulphate) and growth factors (DBM, PRP, BMP`S)

By Market Verdors:

  • AlloSource
  • Baxter
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Medtronic
  • NuVasive
  • Orthofix Holdings
  • Orthovita
  • Smith&Nephew
  • Stryker
  • Wright Medical

By Types:

  • Autografts
  • Allografts

By Applications:

  • Spinal Fusion
  • Dental
  • Joint Reconstruction
  • Craniomaxillofacial
  • Foot and Ankle
  • Long Bone

