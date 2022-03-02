NewsTechnology

Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sedimentary Phosphate Rock

The global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Marine Phosphate Deposits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sedimentary Phosphate Rock include OCP Group, Yunnan Phosphate Group, The Mosaic Company, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals, Kailin Group, Wengfu Group, PhosAgro, Nutrien and Jordan Phosphate Mines, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sedimentary Phosphate Rock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Marine Phosphate Deposits
  • Igneous Phosphate Deposits
  • Others

Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Fertilizer
  • Animal Nutrition
  • Detergent
  • Others

Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Sedimentary Phosphate Rock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Sedimentary Phosphate Rock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Sedimentary Phosphate Rock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Sedimentary Phosphate Rock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • OCP Group
  • Yunnan Phosphate Group
  • The Mosaic Company
  • Hubei Xingfa Chemicals
  • Kailin Group
  • Wengfu Group
  • PhosAgro
  • Nutrien
  • Jordan Phosphate Mines
  • Vales
  • El Nasr Mining Company
  • ICL Fertilizers
  • Ma’aden
  • J.R. Simplot Company
  • Copebrás(CMOC)
  • Groupe Chimique Tunisien
  • GECOPHAM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sedimentary Phosphate Rock Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sedimentary

20 hours ago
