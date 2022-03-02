Electro Galvanized Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electro Galvanized Steel
The global Electro Galvanized Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Coil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electro Galvanized Steel include Parker Steel, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Salzgitter Group, Tata Steel, POSCO, Uptonsteel, JFE, AK Steel and Baosteel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electro Galvanized Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel Coil
- Coil
- Steel Plate
- Non-oriented Silicon Steel
Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Boiler Plate
- Container Plate
- Flange Plate
- Structure Pipe
Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electro Galvanized Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electro Galvanized Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electro Galvanized Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Electro Galvanized Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Parker Steel
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
- Salzgitter Group
- Tata Steel
- POSCO
- Uptonsteel
- JFE
- AK Steel
- Baosteel
- Bekaert
- Nantong Yonglei
- Bao Zhang
- Tree Island
- Usha Martin Group
- Yehuda Welded Mesh Ltd.
- Asia Minmetals Machinery Co. Ltd
- Sino East Steel Enterprise Co. Ltd
- Ara Corporation Co.,Ltd
- Tianjin Haigang Steel Sheet Co. Ltd
- Tianjin Huayuan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electro Galvanized Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electro Galvanized Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electro Galvanized Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electro Galvanized Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electro Galvanized Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electro Galvanized Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electro Galvanized Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electro Galvanized Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electro Galvanized Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electro Galvanized Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electro Galvanized Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electro Galvanized Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electro Galvanized Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electro Galvanized Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electro Galvanized Steel Companies
