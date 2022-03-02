High Speed Tool Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Speed Tool Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Hardening Class Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Speed Tool Steel include Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Daido Steel, Voestalpine, SandviKMaterials Technology, Kennametal, Hudson Tool Steel, Erasteel, Friedr. Lohmann and Arcelormittal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Speed Tool Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Hardening Class

Cold-Work Class

Shock-Resisting Class

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Machinery

Others

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Speed Tool Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Speed Tool Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Speed Tool Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Speed Tool Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High Speed Tool Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Daido Steel

Voestalpine

SandviKMaterials Technology

Kennametal

Hudson Tool Steel

Erasteel

Friedr. Lohmann

Arcelormittal

Thyssenkrupp

Tiangong International

Hitachi

ERAMET

Heye Special Steel

Nippon Koshuha Steel

OSG Corporation

Carpenter

Graphite India

Tivoly

Crucible Industries

