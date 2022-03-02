PVC Wall Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PVC Wall Panels
The global PVC Wall Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Door Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Wall Panels include MAA Group, ABC, Allied, AMI, Azek, Citadel, Dalian Auspicious, Dumaplast and EPI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Wall Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Wall Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global PVC Wall Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PVC Door Panels
- PVC Shower Wall Panels
- Shower Wall Panels
- Wall Cladding PVC Sheets
Global PVC Wall Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global PVC Wall Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Home
- Other
Global PVC Wall Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global PVC Wall Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PVC Wall Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PVC Wall Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PVC Wall Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies PVC Wall Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MAA Group
- ABC
- Allied
- AMI
- Azek
- Citadel
- Dalian Auspicious
- Dumaplast
- EPI
- Exteria
- Fixopan
- Gaoyang Jiean
- Guangzhou ACP
- H&F
- HaiChuang
- Hongbo
- Huaxiajie
- Inteplast
- KML Corp
- MaxiTile
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Wall Panels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Wall Panels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Wall Panels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Wall Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Wall Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Wall Panels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Wall Panels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Wall Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Wall Panels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Wall Panels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Wall Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Wall Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Wall Panels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Wall Panels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Wall Panels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Wall Panels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Wall Panels Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
