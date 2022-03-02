Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Artificial Ceramic Teeth market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

All-ceramic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Ceramic Teeth include 3M, Shofu Dental, Zahn Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent, Glidewell Laboratories, GC America, Jensen Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc. and Kuraray. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Ceramic Teeth manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

All-ceramic

Metal-ceramic

Other

Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Ceramic Teeth revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Ceramic Teeth revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Ceramic Teeth sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Artificial Ceramic Teeth sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Shofu Dental

Zahn Dental

Ivoclar Vivadent

Glidewell Laboratories

GC America

Jensen Dental

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Kuraray

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Ceramic Teeth Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Ceramic Teeth Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Ceramic Teeth Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Ceramic Teeth Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Ceramic Teeth Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Ceramic Teeth Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Ceramic Teeth Companies

