Sodium Tetraborate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sodium Tetraborate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Tetraborate include Dial Corporatio, Bulk Apothecary, BRAMAR Chemie GmbH, Alfa Aesar, Sigma-Aldrich, Graham Chemical, Shanghai Yixin, Hubei Xianfei Group and Deutsche Borax. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Tetraborate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergent

Cosmetic

Insecticide

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Tetraborate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Tetraborate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Tetraborate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Tetraborate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dial Corporatio

Bulk Apothecary

BRAMAR Chemie GmbH

Alfa Aesar

Sigma-Aldrich

Graham Chemical

Shanghai Yixin

Hubei Xianfei Group

Deutsche Borax

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Tetraborate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Tetraborate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Tetraborate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Tetraborate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Tetraborate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Tetraborate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Tetraborate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Tetraborate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Tetraborate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Tetraborate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Tetraborate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Tetraborate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Tetraborate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Tetraborate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Size

