Sodium Tetraborate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium Tetraborate
The global Sodium Tetraborate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Tetraborate include Dial Corporatio, Bulk Apothecary, BRAMAR Chemie GmbH, Alfa Aesar, Sigma-Aldrich, Graham Chemical, Shanghai Yixin, Hubei Xianfei Group and Deutsche Borax. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Tetraborate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Tetraborate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Sodium Tetraborate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Detergent
- Cosmetic
- Insecticide
- Pharmaceutical
- Other
Global Sodium Tetraborate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Tetraborate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Tetraborate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Tetraborate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Sodium Tetraborate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dial Corporatio
- Bulk Apothecary
- BRAMAR Chemie GmbH
- Alfa Aesar
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Graham Chemical
- Shanghai Yixin
- Hubei Xianfei Group
- Deutsche Borax
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Tetraborate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Tetraborate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Tetraborate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Tetraborate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Tetraborate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Tetraborate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Tetraborate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Tetraborate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Tetraborate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Tetraborate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Tetraborate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Tetraborate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Tetraborate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Tetraborate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium Tetraborate Market Size
