Specialty Textile Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Specialty Textile Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coating & Sizing Chemicals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Textile Chemicals include The Dow Chemical, DuPont, Solvay, Covestro, Lubrizol, Lonsen, Wacker, Sarex and Archroma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Textile Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Textile Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coating & Sizing Chemicals

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Others

Global Specialty Textile Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Furnishing Textiles

Technical Textiles

Apparel

Industrial Textiles

Global Specialty Textile Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Textile Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Textile Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specialty Textile Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Specialty Textile Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Dow Chemical

DuPont

Solvay

Covestro

Lubrizol

Lonsen

Wacker

Sarex

Archroma

Huntsman

DyStar Singapore

Tata Chemicals

Fibro Chem

OMNOVA Solutions

