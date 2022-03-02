UV Cured Printing Inks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global UV Cured Printing Inks market was valued at 1623.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2266.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Arc Curing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Cured Printing Inks include DIC Corporation, Toyo Ink, T&K TOKA, Flint Group, INX International Ink Co. (Subsidiary of Sakata INX), FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben, ACTEGA GmbH and SICPA HOLDING, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Cured Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Arc Curing

LED Curing

Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flexographic

Gravure Printing

Offset Printing

Digital Printing

Screen Printing

Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Cured Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Cured Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Cured Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies UV Cured Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DIC Corporation

Toyo Ink

T&K TOKA

Flint Group

INX International Ink Co. (Subsidiary of Sakata INX)

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Siegwerk Druckfarben

ACTEGA GmbH

SICPA HOLDING

Wikoff Color Corporation

Marabu

Nazdar

Tokyo Printing Ink

HuberGroup

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV Cured Printing Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV Cured Printing Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV Cured Printing Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV Cured Printing Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV Cured Printing Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV Cured Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV Cured Printing Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV Cured Printing Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV Cured Printing Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV Cured Printing Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Cured Printing Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Cured Printing Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cured Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Cured Printing Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cured Printing Inks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

