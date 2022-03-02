Piezo Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Piezo Materials
The global Piezo Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soft Piezo Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Piezo Materials include TDK, Exelis, Morgan Advanced Materials, Physik Instrumente (PI), CeramTec, Piezo Systems, Mad City Labs, EuroTek and CTS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Piezo Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Piezo Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Piezo Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Soft Piezo Materials
- Hard Piezo Materials
Global Piezo Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Piezo Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Pharma & Healthcare
- Others
Global Piezo Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Piezo Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Piezo Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Piezo Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Piezo Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Piezo Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TDK
- Exelis
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Physik Instrumente (PI)
- CeramTec
- Piezo Systems
- Mad City Labs
- EuroTek
- CTS
- MURATA
- TAIYO YUDEN
- KYOCERA
- Sparkler Ceramics
- KEPO Electronics
- APC International
- TRS
- Noliac
- SensorTech
- Meggitt Sensing
- Johnson Matthey
- Kinetic Ceramics
- Konghong Corporation
- Jiakang Electronics
- Datong Electronic
- Audiowell
- Honghua Electronic
- Risun Electronic
- Yuhai Electronic Ceramic
- PANT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Piezo Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Piezo Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Piezo Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Piezo Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Piezo Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Piezo Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Piezo Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Piezo Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Piezo Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Piezo Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Piezo Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Piezo Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Piezo Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piezo Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Piezo Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piezo Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Piezo Materials Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
