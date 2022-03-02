White Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global White Oil market was valued at 3330.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4033.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of White Oil include Sonneborn, ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Corporation, Sasol, Renkert Oil, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation and Suncor Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the White Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global White Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global White Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Global White Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global White Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastic & Polymer

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food Industry

Textile

Global White Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global White Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies White Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies White Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies White Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies White Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sonneborn

ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants

Chevron

Royal Dutch Shell

Sinopec Corporation

Sasol

Renkert Oil

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Suncor Energy

Nynas AB

Seojin Chemical

Lubline

TOTAL

APAR INDUSTRIES

Panama Petrochem

Savita Chemicals

Eastern

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 White Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global White Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global White Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global White Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global White Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global White Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top White Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global White Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global White Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global White Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global White Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 White Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers White Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 White Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global White Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Chemical Grade

4.1.3 Food Grade

4.1.4 Cosmetic Grade

