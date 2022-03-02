2022-2027 Global and Regional Steel Tubes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Steel Tubes market was valued at 8188.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Steel tubes are the niche segment application of iron and steel that is anti-corrosion and rust free. Steel tube is main use for structural purposes such as scaffolding. They are often put to use in applications that call for precise outside diameters. Therefore, the outside diameter is vital as it indicates how much the tube can hold.Tenaris was the global greatest company in Steel Tubes industry, with the revenue market Share of 6.6% in 2018, followed by Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Zekelman Industries, VALLOUREC, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel, ChelPipe Group, APL Apollo, Arcelormittal, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, SeAH Holdings Corp, TMK Group, Nucor Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies, Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube, Hengyang Valin Steel Tube, Severstal, TPCO, Jindal Saw, Evraz, Marcegaglia, Tata Steel, Essar Steel and Ispat Industries.

By Market Verdors:

Jindal SawYoufa Steel Pipe Group

Tenaris

Zekelman Industries

VALLOUREC

China Baowu Steel Group

Nippon Steel

ChelPipe Group

APL Apollo

Arcelormittal

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

SeAH Holdings Corp

TMK Group

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies

Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

Severstal

TPCO

Evraz

Marcegaglia

Tata Steel

Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

By Types:

Welded Tube

Seamless Tube

By Applications:

Construction Industry

Industrial Machinery

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

