PBT Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PBT market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PBT include Changchun, BASF, SABIC, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont), Ticona (Celanese), DuPont, Kanghui, Mitsubishi and HNEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PBT manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PBT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PBT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Electronic Grade

Global PBT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PBT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Automobile Industry

Mechanical Equipment

Global PBT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PBT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PBT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PBT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PBT sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PBT sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Changchun

BASF

SABIC

DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont)

Ticona (Celanese)

DuPont

Kanghui

Mitsubishi

HNEC

WinTech (Polyplastics, Teijin)

Toray

BlueStar

Yizheng (Sinopec)

Blueridge

Shinkong

DSM

Sipchem

Nan Ya

Heshili

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PBT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PBT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PBT Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PBT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PBT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PBT Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PBT Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PBT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PBT Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PBT Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PBT Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PBT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PBT Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBT Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PBT Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBT Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PBT Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Electronic Grade

4.2 By Type – Global PBT Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global PBT Revenue, 2017-2022

4.2.2 By Type – Global PBT Revenue, 2023-2028

