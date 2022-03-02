NewsTechnology

Thermoplastic Polyester Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoplastic Polyester

The global Thermoplastic Polyester market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyester include BASF, TORAY, DuPont, DSM, Toyobo, Taiwan Changchun, iangyin Hetron, Celanese and SK Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • PET
  • PBT
  • PETP

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Automotive Industry
  • Composites
  • Electronics
  • Industrial Products
  • Consumer Products

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF
  • TORAY
  • DuPont
  • DSM
  • Toyobo
  • Taiwan Changchun
  • iangyin Hetron
  • Celanese
  • SK Chemicals
  • LG Chem
  • SABIC
  • Gromax Chemical
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • RadiciGroup
  • Kelong
  • Eastman
  • Sichuan Sunplas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Polyester Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyester Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyester Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyester Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyester Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyester Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoplastic Polyester Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyester Companies
4 Sights by Product

