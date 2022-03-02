Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electrical & Electronic Plastics
The global Electrical & Electronic Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PA6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical & Electronic Plastics include BASF, DuPont, Ensinger, Covestro, TORAY, Radici Group, Covestro, RTP Company and Techno Plast Products and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical & Electronic Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PA6
- PA66 FR
- PBT
- PET
Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic & Electrical
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Medical
- Industrial
Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrical & Electronic Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrical & Electronic Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electrical & Electronic Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Electrical & Electronic Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DuPont
- Ensinger
- Covestro
- TORAY
- Radici Group
- RTP Company
- Techno Plast Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical & Electronic Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical & Electronic Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical & Electronic Plastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical & Electronic Plastics Players in Global Market
