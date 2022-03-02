Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Electrical & Electronic Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PA6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical & Electronic Plastics include BASF, DuPont, Ensinger, Covestro, TORAY, Radici Group, Covestro, RTP Company and Techno Plast Products and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical & Electronic Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PA6

PA66 FR

PBT

PET

Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic & Electrical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Medical

Industrial

Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical & Electronic Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical & Electronic Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical & Electronic Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electrical & Electronic Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DuPont

Ensinger

Covestro

TORAY

Radici Group

RTP Company

Techno Plast Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrical & Electronic Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrical & Electronic Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical & Electronic Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical & Electronic Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical & Electronic Plastics Players in Global Market

