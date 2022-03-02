PBT Plastic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PBT Plastic
The global PBT Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PBT Interval Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PBT Plastic include BASF, DSM, DuPont, Ensinger, Covestro, TORAY, Radici Group, LG Chem and Kelong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PBT Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PBT Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PBT Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PBT Interval Type
- PBT Continuous Type
Global PBT Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PBT Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic & Electrical
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Medical
- Industrial
- Other
Global PBT Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PBT Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PBT Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PBT Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PBT Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies PBT Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DSM
- DuPont
- Ensinger
- Covestro
- TORAY
- Radici Group
- LG Chem
- Kelong
- Eastman
- Asahi Kasei
- Huafeng Group
- Jiangsu Huayang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PBT Plastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PBT Plastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PBT Plastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PBT Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PBT Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PBT Plastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PBT Plastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PBT Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PBT Plastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PBT Plastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PBT Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PBT Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PBT Plastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBT Plastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PBT Plastic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PBT Plastic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PBT Plastic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PBT Interval Type
