Thermoplastic Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Thermoplastic Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Films include RTP Company, Plastics International, Nihon Matai, Btech Corp, Covestro, SWM, VIctrex, Tuftane and Unoart. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Thermoplastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Polycarbonate (PC)

PETG/Copolyester

Acrylic (PMMA)

Rigid and flexible PVC

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Global Thermoplastic Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Thermoplastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Medical

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Others

Global Thermoplastic Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Thermoplastic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Thermoplastic Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RTP Company

Plastics International

Nihon Matai

Btech Corp

Covestro

SWM

VIctrex

Tuftane

Unoart

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoplastic Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

