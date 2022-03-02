Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate
The global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) include Albemarle, Lanxess, DAIHACHI, Jiangsu Yoke Technology, Zhejiang Wansheng, Taizhou Xin’an retardant Materials and TRCI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid
- Powder
Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flame Retardant
- Polyurethane Foam
- Engineering Plastic
- Other
Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Albemarle
- Lanxess
- DAIHACHI
- Jiangsu Yoke Technology
- Zhejiang Wansheng
- Taizhou Xin’an retardant Materials
- TRCI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tris(2-chloropropyl) Phosphate (TCPP Pl
