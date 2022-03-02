Acrylic Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Acrylic Coatings market was valued at 58470 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 76600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrenated Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Coatings include PPG Paints, BASF, Sherwin-Williams, National Coatings, Truco, Inc, Dulux, The Dow Chemical Company, Gellner Industrial, LLC and Neogard (Hempel), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrenated Acrylic

Copolymer

Emulsion

Global Acrylic Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction Coatings

Metel

Medical Devices

Other

Global Acrylic Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylic Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Paints

BASF

Sherwin-Williams

National Coatings

Truco, Inc

Dulux

The Dow Chemical Company

Gellner Industrial, LLC

Neogard (Hempel)

NIPPON PAINTS

Walter Wurdack, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrylic Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

