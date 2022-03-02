2022-2027 Global and Regional Extra High Voltage Cables Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Extra High Voltage Cables market was valued at 188.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An extra high-voltage cable (EHV cable) is a cable used for electric power transmission at extra high voltage. A cable includes a conductor and insulation. The extra high voltage is between 230KV to 1000KV.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for extra high voltage cables in the regions of Europe and USA that is expected to drive the market for more advanced extra high voltage cables. Increasing of electricity industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on infrastructure, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of extra high voltage cables in APAC will drive growth in global market. Globally, the extra high voltage cables industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of extra high voltage cables is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Nexans, General Cable, SEI and Southwire, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their extra high voltage cables and related services. The consumption volume of extra high voltage cables is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of extra high voltage cables industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of extra high voltage cables is still promising. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 39.13% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global extra high voltage cables industry.

By Market Verdors:

Nexans

General Cable

SEI

Southwire

JPS

Jiangnan Cable

Furukawa

Riyadh Cable

NKT Cables

LS Cable&System

FarEast Cable

Qingdao Hanhe

TF Kable Group

Prysmian

Baosheng Cable

By Types:

230-320KV

320-550KV

550-1000KV

By Applications:

Overhead Line

Submarine Line

Land Line

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

