Plastic Colorant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Plastic Colorant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inorganic Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Colorant include RTP Company, Chr. Hansen Holding, BASF, Huntsman, Pidilite, Sensient Technologies, agson Colorchem, PolyOne and Penn Color, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Colorant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Colorant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Colorant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

Dye

Global Plastic Colorant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Colorant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Textile

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Others

Global Plastic Colorant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Colorant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Colorant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Colorant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Colorant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastic Colorant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RTP Company

Chr. Hansen Holding

BASF

Huntsman

Pidilite

Sensient Technologies

agson Colorchem

PolyOne

Penn Color

Clariant

Lanxess

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Colorant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Colorant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Colorant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Colorant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Colorant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Colorant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Colorant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Colorant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Colorant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Colorant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Colorant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Colorant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Colorant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Colorant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Colorant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Colorant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Colorant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

