Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lactic Acid
The global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lactic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid include BASF, Danimer Scientific, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology, Synbra Technology, The Dow Chemical, Corbion Purac, Galactic, Natureworks and Teijin and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lactic Acid
- Poly Lactic Acid
Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Refined Dairy Products
- Chemical Industry
- Agriculture
- Electronics
- Textiles
Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Danimer Scientific
- Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
- Synbra Technology
- The Dow Chemical
- Corbion Purac
- Galactic
- Natureworks
- Teijin
- Wei Mon Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid Players in Global Market
