R123 Refrigerant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Freon™ 123 refrigerant is a hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) replacement for the chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) R-11 in centrifugal chillers. Benefits of using Freon™ 123 include: Low ozone depletion and excellent environmental properties. Proven R-11 replacement in chiller systems worldwide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of R123 Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:

Global R123 Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global R123 Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five R123 Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)

The global R123 Refrigerant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Packing: Disposable Steel Cylinders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of R123 Refrigerant include Chemours, Daikin, DuPont, Air Liquide Company, Arkema, Actrol Pty Ltd and Honeywell International Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the R123 Refrigerant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global R123 Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global R123 Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Packing: Disposable Steel Cylinders

Packing: Refillsble Steel Cylinders

Global R123 Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global R123 Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cooling Agent

Foam Blowing Agent

Cleaning Agent

Other

Global R123 Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global R123 Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies R123 Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies R123 Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies R123 Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies R123 Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Daikin

DuPont

Air Liquide Company

Arkema

Actrol Pty Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 R123 Refrigerant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global R123 Refrigerant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global R123 Refrigerant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global R123 Refrigerant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top R123 Refrigerant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global R123 Refrigerant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global R123 Refrigerant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global R123 Refrigerant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global R123 Refrigerant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 R123 Refrigerant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers R123 Refrigerant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 R123 Refrigerant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 R123 Refrigerant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 R123 Refrigerant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global R123 Refrigerant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

