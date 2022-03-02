R124 Refrigerant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Freon™ 124 (R-124) refrigerant is a hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) retrofit replacement for R-114 used in centrifugal chillers and high-ambient cooling applications, including overhead cranes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of R124 Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:

Global R124 Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global R124 Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five R124 Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)

The global R124 Refrigerant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Packing: Disposable Steel Cylinders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of R124 Refrigerant include DuPont, Honeywell International Inc, Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co., Ltd. and Refrigerant Solutions Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the R124 Refrigerant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global R124 Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global R124 Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Packing: Disposable Steel Cylinders

Packing: Refillsble Steel Cylinders

Global R124 Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global R124 Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cooling Agent

Foam Blowing Agent

Other

Global R124 Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global R124 Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies R124 Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies R124 Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies R124 Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies R124 Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Honeywell International Inc

Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co., Ltd.

Refrigerant Solutions Inc.

