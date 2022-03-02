Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethyl methacrylate (EMA) is a type of acrylic monomer (liquid) that is used in most acrylic systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PurityAbove 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) include Evonik, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Macklin and Hechuang Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PurityAbove 99%

PurityAbove 95%

PurityAbove 90%

Other

Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Adhesives

Organic Solvents

Other

Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Macklin

Hechuang Chem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Companies

