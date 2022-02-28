Interstitial Free Steels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Interstitial Free Steels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Rolled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Interstitial Free Steels include Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, ArcelorMittal, Baosteel Group, ThyssenKrupp, JFE, Nucor Corporation, United States Steel Corporation and Gerdau, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Interstitial Free Steels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Interstitial Free Steels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Interstitial Free Steels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Rolled

Cold Rolled

Global Interstitial Free Steels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Interstitial Free Steels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Audio Equipment

Engine Seat

Other

Global Interstitial Free Steels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Interstitial Free Steels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Interstitial Free Steels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Interstitial Free Steels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Interstitial Free Steels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Interstitial Free Steels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group

ThyssenKrupp

JFE

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Gerdau

Hyundai Steel

AK Steel Holding

